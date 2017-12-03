Search

Preston North End 1-0 QPR: Five things we learned

Tom Clarke's return to the starting line-up was one of the highlights of PNE's win over QPR.
Two red cards, a late winner and a welcome home victory meant there were plenty of talking points at Deepdale on Saturday.

Jordan Hugill struck in the 88th minute to ensure Preston got the better of a resilient QPR side.