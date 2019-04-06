Preston North End 0 Sheffield United 1 - As it happened at Deepdale. Ryan Ledson and Jordan Story track David McGoldrick in PNE's clash with Sheffield United Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United at Deepdale. For a look back at how the game unfolded, scroll down our North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Preston North End 0 Sheffield United 1 - Match report from Deepdale as PNE lose more ground in the play-off race How the Championship would look IF only the first-half of matches counted