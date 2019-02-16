Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End and Nottingham Forest played out a poor goalless draw at Deepdale on Saturday. Look back on the action as it happened. Ben Pearson battles with Jack Robinson at Deepdale on Saturday Dave Seddon’s PNE Press View: Good to see Darnell Fisher back to his best