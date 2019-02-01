Preston North End 0-0 Derby County: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End and Derby played out an entertaining goalless draw at Deepdale on Friday night. Look back on the action as it happened. Paul Gallagher battles with PNE old boy David Nugent on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images Preston North End boss impressed with Frank Lampard’s work at Derby County