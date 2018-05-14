Preston looking to sell striker Eoin Doyle with League One clubs interested

Preston striker Eoin Doyle looks to be a man in demand with his time at Deepdale set to come to an end.

Doyle spent the majority of the season on loan at Oldham, scoring 16 goals.

That haul was despite him missing nearly three months because of a blood clot.

It is understood that five League One clubs are interested in signing Doyle.

His record at that level is impressive and North End should land a decent fee for him.

Doyle initially joined PNE on loan from Cardiff City in September 2015.

They had tried to land him earlier in the year after he had been in a rich vein of form for Chesterfield.

The Irishman scored four goals that season and Preston landed him in a permanent deal in July 2016.

But Doyle hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when him and team-mate Jermaine Beckford were sent off for fighting in a game at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has played only twice for North End since, the last of those against Burton Albion in January 2017.

Doyle was loaned out to Portsmouth for the rest of that season.

On his return, he featured in pre-season for North End as Alex Neil ran the rule over the squad he had inherited.

He was loaned to Oldham on transfer deadline day in August.

Doyle scored 14 goals up until December and several clubs were chasing him ahead of the January window.

But when he developed a blood clot that sidelined him until the beginning of March.

Oldham took him on loan again in January, on the understanding that he would not be able to play straight away.

He scored twice in that second spell, with Oldham relegated to League Two on the final day of the season.

That would rule them out of the running for the 30-year-old.

Of the five players North End loaned out last season, Doyle looks the most sellable.

Marnick Vermijl, Kevin O’Connor, Andy Boyle and Ben Pringle were the others.

All are set to leave one way or another during the close season.

Vermijl is still out on loan at Scunthorpe, with The Iron playing the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Rotherham on Wednesday.

A sixth player who went on loan, Connor Simpson, will be back at Deepdale next season.

He went to Lancaster to gain first-team experience and is very much in the plans.