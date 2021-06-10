Preston linked with shock move for Denmark international, ex-Swansea star tipped for Premier League move

The Lilywhites got things going by landing defender Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal from Stoke City, following a solid loan spell at Deepdale last season.

Speaking to the club website, the Scotsman said: “I’m delighted and just happy it’s been done so quickly as well. I always wanted to come back here and I’m just looking forward to the season ahead.

“I got a good feeling as soon as I came really – the players, staff, just everyone about really. I’ve enjoyed my time so much over the last six months, and I’m delighted to come back.

“[When I signed] on deadline day, it was a bit hectic, so it’s better to get it done on the first day rather than the last now. It gives me a bit of clarity and a bit of stability as well, so I’m just happy to get it done.

“I thought I did okay, Frankie’s (McAvoy) little run that we went on when the team was winning and drawing, keeping the losses to a minimum was good, so I think I did okay, but I think this season is a big season for me and I’m looking to improve.

“I’ve come here to be a part of the first team. I didn’t feel part of the first team at Stoke so that was obviously key in the decision to move, and that’s what I’m looking forward to most, being part of the squad and hopefully helping the squad as well.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to summer transfer window and next season continues.

1. West Brom close in on Wagner Ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner looks set for a return to the Championship, with reports suggesting he's closing in on becoming the new West Brom boss. His managerial role was a dismal spell with now relegated German side Schalke. (BBC Sport)

2. Johnstone to Watford rumours quashed Sources close to Watford have denied claims that the club are interested in signing West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. As things stand, West Ham look comfortable favourites to sign the 28-year-old. (Watford Observer)

3. Potters in for Taylor Stoke City have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor. The ex-Charlton Athletic man scored just four league goals last season, and could be moved on this summer as Forest look to overhaul their squad. (Mirror)

4. Blades handed striker boost Sheffield United's hopes of signing Peterborough United's star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris look to have been handed a boost, with reports claiming FFP regulations mean fellow interested side Stoke won't be able to afford the 33-goal ace. (Peterborough Telegraph)