Preston linked with shock move for Denmark international, ex-Swansea star tipped for Premier League move
Preston North End are now able to sign new players, and it will be fascinating to see which players arrive at Deepdale as the Lilywhites look to strengthen their side.
The Lilywhites got things going by landing defender Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal from Stoke City, following a solid loan spell at Deepdale last season.
Speaking to the club website, the Scotsman said: “I’m delighted and just happy it’s been done so quickly as well. I always wanted to come back here and I’m just looking forward to the season ahead.
“I got a good feeling as soon as I came really – the players, staff, just everyone about really. I’ve enjoyed my time so much over the last six months, and I’m delighted to come back.
“[When I signed] on deadline day, it was a bit hectic, so it’s better to get it done on the first day rather than the last now. It gives me a bit of clarity and a bit of stability as well, so I’m just happy to get it done.
“I thought I did okay, Frankie’s (McAvoy) little run that we went on when the team was winning and drawing, keeping the losses to a minimum was good, so I think I did okay, but I think this season is a big season for me and I’m looking to improve.
“I’ve come here to be a part of the first team. I didn’t feel part of the first team at Stoke so that was obviously key in the decision to move, and that’s what I’m looking forward to most, being part of the squad and hopefully helping the squad as well.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to summer transfer window and next season continues.