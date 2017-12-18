Preston linked with move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson

Preston are being linked with a January loan move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.

North End have already made an early start to their new year transfer dealings after confirming the impending arrival of Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

Now promising Welsh forward Wilson has emerged as a potential target.

The Post understands he is on Alex Neil’s radar but the club also have other options as they look to bolster their frontline with no deal for the 20-year-old imminent.

Wilson, who became the youngest ever player to represent Wales when he made his debut as a 16-year-old back in 2013, would offer versatility in the final third.

He has made just one senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is currently part of the Under 23 set-up.

On the outgoing front, Eoin Doyle looks to be a man in demand after scoring 14 goals on loan at Oldham in League One.

The Irishman returns to Deepdale on January 1 with Scunthorpe leading the chase for his signature, wanting to take him on a permanent deal.

Other clubs are understood to be waiting in the wings however after his impressive spell at Boundary Park.