Preston legend Graham Alexander excited by Class of ’92 project at Salford City

Preston North End legend Graham Alexander says the chance to manage Salford City was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Grezza, who made more than 1,000 appearances in his playing career – 421 of those in PNE colours – was named as Salford’s new boss last week.

They were promoted to the National League after finishing as champions of National League North last month.

The aim of the Ammies is to reach the Football League and Alexander is seen as the man to get them there.

Part-owned by the Class of ’92 – Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Phil Neville – Salford have had a transformation over the last few years.

“Because of the fellas in charge and the journey the club have been on, I think it is one of the most high-profile jobs in non-league,” Alexander told the Post.

“It is not until you speak to them and listen to what they have done and want to do, that you realise the scale of it.

“When it came to making the decision to join them, the thing I had to think about was being outside the Football League – for 30 years it has been my home.

“But in the end I felt it was a great opportunity and the right thing to do.

“I’m really excited about the challenge and there’s a lot of work to do to make sure I hit the ground running.”

Salford announced four signings within a couple of days of Alexander’s arrival, including Nathan Pond and Chris Neal from Fleetwood.

Preston-born Pond played under Grezza when he managed Fleetwood, while keeper Neal came through the North End ranks when Alexander was a player at Deepdale.

It will not be a surprise to learn that he still keeps a keen eye on the fortunes of PNE – as well as those 421 games as a player, he had a spell in late 2011 as joint caretaker manager and was later youth team coach.

Alexander said: “I live in Preston and this has been my home for nearly 20 years.

“North End have come off the back of a fantastic season.

“There was probably a bit of disappointment with them missing out on the play-offs on the last day but for Preston to have finished seventh in the Championship is great.

“They will be looking to use that as a stepping stone to go one better.”

Alexander’s No.2 at Salford is former Preston defender Chris Lucketti, who worked with him at Fleetwood and Scunthorpe.