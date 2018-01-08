Preston 'keeper Chris Maxwell nominated for PFA Championship player of the month award

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has been nominated for the PFA Championship player of the month award for December.

The Welshman kept four clean sheets in December against Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Cardiff City, with him having a 89.5 save success rate.

The stats behind Chris Maxwell's fine December.

It is a public vote with the poll open until 8am on Wednesday, January 10.

Maxwell's competition in the vote comes from Curtis Davies at Derby County, Leeds United centre-half Pontus Jansson, Gary Madine at Bolton Wanderers, Bristol City's Jamie Paterson and Brentford front man Lasse Vibe.

Until Saturday, Maxwell had played in every game for North End this season.

He was rested for the 5-1 FA Cup win at Wycombe Wanderers, with Declan Rudd making his first competitive appearance since returning to the club last summer.

