Preston goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely set for Crystal Palace switch

Preston North End goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely is set for a Premier League move.

Despite having only arrived at Deepdale in September, Kiely is off to Crystal Palace where he will be reunited with former England boss Roy Hodgson who he worked under at West Bromwich Albion.

It is understood academy 'keeper coach Jack Cudworth will step-up to replace Kiely for the rest of the season – Cudworth used to assist Alan Kelly and stood in when Kelly left in August.

Former Charlton and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kiely was brought in as Kelly’s replacement having previously worked with PNE boss Alex Neil at Norwich.

The change to Neil's staff is the latest action in a busy few days at Deepdale, Bristol Rovers forward Billy Bodin having joined Motherwell striker Louis Moult in arriving at North End as the club made a decisive start to the January transfer window.