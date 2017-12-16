Preston fully deserved 1-0 win over Sheffield United says boss Alex Neil

Alex Neil felt his Preston side were well worth their three points after extending their unbeaten run to six games with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Jordan Hugill’s close-range volley from a fine Callum Robinson cross just before the hour was the difference between the sides as North End moved within two points of the play-off places.

“They’re a really difficult team to play against, especially in the way they set up,” Neil said.

“It makes it difficult and they work extremely hard. I thought it was a hard-fought victory but a deserved victory.

“It was a great bit of play for the goal.

“Callum just rolls in off the line and Jordan peels off his centre back and it’s a great delivery and a good finish.

“At half-time I felt we hadn’t moved the ball well enough in the first half.

“We weren’t brave enough, the full backs were going to be the outlet but we didn’t work the ball well enough to them to get us up the pitch.

“There were a couple of individuals who could have given us a little bit more and thankfully for us they did and I think that’s the reason we went on and won the game.”