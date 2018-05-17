Preston frontman Callum Robinson ready for international bow says Alex Neil

Alex Neil is delighted to see Preston North End forward Callum Robinson getting his chance on the international stage.

Robinson is set to turn out for the Republic of Ireland on Sunday in a testimonial game against Celtic.

The 23-year-old cannot play in full international matches yet as he awaits the necessary paperwork to get FIFA clearance.

He qualifies for the Irish through his late grandmother.

Although Robinson played for England from Under-16s level through to Under-20s – it is not uncommon for players to switch allegiance once they reach the senior age group.

North End boss Neil told the Post: “Callum qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through a relative.

“There are hundreds of players who have used that rule over the years to play at international level.

“If Ireland deem him to be an asset to them, then why shouldn’t they use him?

“It is great for Callum, great for the Republic of Ireland if he does well and it’s great for this club too.

“There is no question that Callum is a talented lad, he did really well for us this season.”

Robinson will join up with the Republic of Ireland squad in Cork tomorrow.

Making the journey with him are Preston team-mates Sean Maguire, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham and Daryl Horgan.

The match on Sunday is a testimonial game for Celtic midfielder Scott Brown.

Afterwards, the squad will be cut for friendly matches against France and the USA.

Maguire, Cunningham, Browne and Horgan are set to stay in for those games.

Said Neil: “These lads are playing for their country, which is great.

“These games come in the summer break but they have recovery time afterwards.”

The PNE players have had time off since the end of the season to rest up ahead of this stint of international duty.