Preston forward Sean Maguire explains story behind THAT picture of his eyebrows during Derby draw

Preston North End forward Sean Maguire admits it was strange experience to become a social media sensation because of his eyebrows.

A photo of the Irishman was shared far and wide during the televised 0-0 draw with Derby on Friday night as fans pointed to the 24-year-old’s new groomed look.

Some went as far as to compare him to a Ken doll, a character from Nintendo games console the Wii and one of the villains from the Toy Story film franchise.

Maguire admits he’s been the but of the dressing room jokes this week after his partner, singer Claudia Rose, had worked on his appearance.

“The game was on Sky on Friday and the picture went out,” Maguire said with a smile.

“Let’s put it this way, long story short, my missus did my eyebrows and she’s staying in the guest room for the next month!

Sean Maguire in action against Derby at Deepdale last Friday night

“It’s only a bit of banter, that’s certainly how I take it.

“It escalated very quickly.

“It’s funny and when I came in the boys gave me a bit of stick.

“I’ve just taken it on the chin. You can’t be sensitive in a football dressing room and have to have a strong character.”