Here is the average attendance of every Championship club so far this season - and where Preston North End rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

PNE have enjoyed a bright start to the new Championship campaign.

PNE have been in outstanding form at Deepdale this season.

The Lilywhites are currently unbeaten in their five Championship games on home soil this term. This included impressive triumphs over Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic as well as draws to Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

That has been key to North End’s impressive start to the campaign, which has helped to draw in strong crowds, with Deepdale averaging an attendance of 16,971 so far.

But where does that figure rank against the rest of the division?

Using data provided by Football Web Pages, here is the average attendance over every Championship club this season - and how PNE compare.

Here is the average attendance of every club in the Championship this season - and where PNE rank.

1. The average attendance of every Championship club this season.

Here is the average attendance of every club in the Championship this season - and where PNE rank. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Average attendance: 10,635.

2. Wrexham - The Racecourse Ground

Average attendance: 10,635. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,359

3. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Average attendance: 11,359 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 14,724.

4. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Average attendance: 14,724. | Getty Images

