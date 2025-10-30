Harrison Armstrong was PNE’s 12th and final signing of the summer transfer window, penning a season-long loan deal from Everton.

Harrison Armstrong believes the backing from Paul Heckingbottom is allowing him the freedom to succeed at Deepdale.

And the 18-year-old has opened up on the differences between his early stint with the Lilywhites to his stay with Derby County last term.

The midfielder was North End’s 12th and final signing of the summer window, penning a season-long loan deal from Everton on deadline day.

Following his arrival from the Premier League outfit, Armstrong has been appeared in all of PNE’s previous eight Championship contests, six of which from the start.

Indeed, the England youth international has been central to the Lilywhites’ impressive start, who now sit on the cusps of the play-offs.

And reflecting on his loan stint at Deepdale so far, the classy operator has praised Heckingbottom for his early trust as he continues to adapt to second-tier football.

Everton talent reflects on PNE loan stint so far

‘The fans, the staff and the lads have been really good with me and I’ve really enjoyed it.

‘I think it was just a case of trying to settle in on the pitch as quickly as possible and having the backing of the manager and the trust of the staff really goes a long way as a player.

‘Obviously, Preston like to play out a little bit more and play through the thirds. Derby was a matter of survival and doing what it takes.

‘By the time I leave Preston towards the end of the season, I’ll look back and I’d have learnt different things than what I did at Derby.

‘Ultimately, it’s trying to adapt and give different varieties in myself to help the team and hopefully that takes me a long way.

‘First and foremost, I want to help the team win and get the team in the best place possible. But I’m here for my own development and I’m here to grow as a player.

‘Everton understand that it is a tough environment, it’s games every two-three days. I’ve really enjoyed it and long may it continue.’

Harrison Armstrong. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Following Friday evening’s 3-2 triumph over Sheffield United, PNE currently sit seventh in the Championship, having picked up 19 points from their opening 12 matches.

‘As a team, we back ourselves that we will create and we trust our backline that we will defend well.

‘It was an enjoyable game, it was definitely a lot that I’ve learned a lot from - especially the first half.

‘I’m given that licence to have an understanding of where I need to be depending on where the game is going.

‘I think the first half, we needed to go and get a goal so the manager wanted me in a bit of a higher position, which the first goal helped with coming down my side.

‘Obviously once you’ve got a lead in a game like this on a Friday night, you want to protect it. It was a case of defending our lives at times.’

