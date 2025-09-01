Alan Browne registered 414 appearances for PNE during a 10-and-a-half-year stay at Deepdale.

Former PNE captain Alan Browne is expected to be on the move before this evening’s 7pm deadline.

Just 12 months into his Sunderland stay, the 30-year-old is poised to make a return to the Championship following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

The Northern Echo have stated the midfielder is set to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal, having been made available for transfer by Regis Le Bris.

The article claims early-Championship leaders Boro have won the race to land Browne, who still has two-years remaining on his current Stadium of Light deal.

Despite an injury hit maiden campaign in the north east, the 34-cap Republic of Ireland international registered 23 appearances for Sunderland, who secured promotion through the play-offs.

But after a summer of spending, which has seen the Black Cats spend more than £150m in the transfer window so far, the playmaker along with a host of other figures were given the green light to depart before the close of the window.

Le Bris said last week: "We had this conversation with Alan, about game time and what he needs for the best future for him. It's an open conversation and we will see next week.”

His departure from the Stadium of Light comes just a year after he opted to make the move to the Black Cats and turn down a new three-year deal at Deepdale.

The Irishman, who made the move from Cork City in January 2014, registered 414 appearances for the Lilywhites, which also saw him score 46 goals and register 24 assists during that time.

He had also been tipped with a move to Blackburn Rovers before the end of the window, although those links were wide of the mark.