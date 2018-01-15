Preston eyeing midfielder Ryan Ledson but Oxford standing firm

Oxford United are standing firm over the future of Ryan Ledson amid strong interest from Preston North End in the midfielder.

North End have been in contact with the U's about a possible January move for 20-year-old Ledson.

But the League One club don't want to sell and a deal could prove hard to do - the player has 18 months left on his contract.

PNE boss Alex Neil and Peter Ridsdale watched Ledson in action last Tuesday night when Oxford played Charlton Athletic at The Valley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The midfielder missed Oxford's 2-1 defeat at Walsall on Saturday due to a knee injury, some Oxford fans reacting sceptically to that news.

Oxford boss Pep Clotet said: "The club told me there has been some interest from some clubs.

“But that’s it as far as I’m concerned, our position is the same – we want to finish the transfer window stronger than when we started.

“All the players who have been here since the beginning of the season contribute to being stronger at the end of the transfer window. My position is the same as before.”

Addressing the knee injury which forced Ledson to miss Oxford's trip to Walsall, Clotet said: "Lego said he had a little problem with his knee and I ordered a scan.

"He had it on Friday and it showed inflammation.

"The doctor gave him strong anti-inflammatories and he should be all right to train on Monday."

North End have signed three players so far this month - Louis Moult, Billy Bodin and Connor Simpson.