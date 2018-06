Preston North End captain Tom Clarke has signed a new two-year contract.

The fresh deal takes the 30-year-old defender through until the summer of 2020.

Since joining the club back in May 2013, Clarke has made more than 200 appearances in his five years at Deepdale.

Twenty of those came in an injury-hit 2017-18 season last time out.

Clarke joins Darnell Fisher in signing fresh terms since the end of a campaign that saw PNE finish seventh in the Championship, with more players expected to follow.