Preston boss happy to go bargain hunting in January transfer window

Alex Neil says he is happy for Preston to be bargain hunters in the transfer window as he looks to further strengthen his squad this month.

The Lilywhites have brought in frontmen Billy Bodin and Louis Moult since trading started on January 1.

Billy Bodin warms up before his PNE debut at Wycombe

Neil intends doing further business as the month goes on and says the same market and price range will be used.

“Every club have got their own means and limits,” said Neil.

“The fact is we are not the type of team who will spend £5m or £6m on one player.

“What we will do is look for bargains and try and get them at a good, reasonable price.

“We will look for players with most of their careers ahead of them.

“Then we can develop them and look to make them better.

“That is what we have been doing with the squad here.

“If you look through some of the players, Daryl Horgan has improved since the start of the season, so has Callum Robinson.

“I could probably go through my whole team, their improvement individually and collectively has been excellent. What we will do is stick by the principles we have as a club, that will not change.”

North End were quick out of the blocks in terms of their January business.

Moult’s move to Deepdale from Motherwell was agreed last month and made official when the window opened on January 1.

A hamstring strain which he was carrying from his time in Scotland meant he was not involved in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Wycombe.

Bodin did play at Adams Park, Neil keen to get him involved after Wednesday’s arrival in a £400,000 transfer from League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

He played for 79 minutes on the right-hand side of PNE’s attack.

Neil is keen to strengthen the midfield this month.

There has been talk in the national media of interest in Oxford United’s Ryan Ledson.

However, reports of a £500,000 bid are said to be wide of the mark.

Ledson, 20, is highly-rated at Oxford and signed a three-year deal when he joined them from Everton in June 2016.

He would fit the bill in terms of his age and the fact that North End scout talent outside of the Championship.

Speaking at the weekend, U’s boss Pep Clotet said: “I’m not thinking about players going out in the situation we’re in now.”