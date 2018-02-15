Preston boss Alex Neil urges caution with Sean Maguire closing in on return to action

Preston boss Alex Neil has urged caution when it comes to Sean Maguire’s return from injury.

The striker tweeted he was hoping to be back in full training next week as he continues his recovery from surgery on his hamstring.

The Irishman, who made an impressive start to life at Deepdale, has not played since the defeat to Aston Villa on November 1.

“It’s been well documented that we’ve been trying to get him back,” said Neil.

“Once he’s fit it will be good but when players say they’re back in light training when you’ve been out for three months and had major surgery then it’s maybe not as close as you think.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ben Davies could return to the squad to face Championship leaders Wolves on Saturday after a hamstring injury.

Paul Gallagher also limped off with a hamstring problem of his own in the 1-1 draw at Brentford last time out, a game which captain Tom Clarke missed.

“We’ll have to monitor Gal and see how he goes over the next couple of days,” said Neil.

“It’s just tightened up and it’s been a bit of problem.

“Tom’s picked up a knock and that’s just something we’re looking at the moment.

“It’s not too serious.

“Ben Davies should be fine. He trained at the tail end of last week but had a virus which has been going about which has not been great for us.

“We just need to make sure he’s going to be okay.”