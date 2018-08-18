Preston boss Alex Neil remains open to bringing in reinforcements on loan

Alex Neil says it is ‘feasible’ that Preston will try and do further business in the loan market before the deadline at the end of the month.

Although the window shut last week for permanent deals, Football League clubs can make loan signings until August 31.

Preston North End's manager Alex Neil

They can be any kind of loan, either standard or with a view to a permanent move.

It has been suggested that right-back could be an area of the squad North End will seek to strengthen following the hamstring injury which Calum Woods suffered in the win against Morecambe.

But there was a hint from PNE boss Neil that he has his eye on other positions.

“When you are looking at your squad it always comes down to priorities,” Neil told the Post.

“What do you need more of, what is the more pressing position?

“Last season we used Tom Clarke at right-back when needed and I think we have got another couple of lads who if Darnell Fisher wasn’t fit, we could slot in there.

“What you want to have is your strongest possible squad but sometimes you do have to prioritise things.

“It is certainly feasible, we will see what happens.

“I’m certainly not ruling anything out.

“What is happening with the transfer window is a lot more simple than people have made out.

“The permanent window is shut, however the loan with a view to a permanent option is still open.

“In effect, you can get a loan done and make it permanent in January or you can get a loan done to January or to the end of the season.”

Neil was disappointed to see Woods limp off towards the end of the first half of the Morecambe game.

He likes the 31-year-old’s versatility, with him able to play in both full-back roles and in the centre of defence.

It is not the first time Woods has had an issue with his hamstring.

Neil said: “It is a setback for Calum and we are hoping it is a lower grade injury.

“Last week we didn’t take him to Swansea because he had felt a twinge in it during training.

“He wanted to come to Swansea but I told him ‘no’ because I wanted to keep him for Tuesday night.

“I felt that game was more important for him as he would definitely get minutes in it, whereas at Swansea he might only have got on the bench.

“But he didn’t make it to half-time which is frustrating.

“Hopefully Calum can get back quickly, he didn’t feel it was as bad the following day as when he came off during the game.

“He will do his rehab work and we’ll take it from there, see how he goes.”