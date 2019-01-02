Preston boss Alex Neil explains why he made just one enforced change in Rotherham defeat

Alex Neil says he felt the players already on the pitch were the best equipped to chase the game at Rotherham on New Year’s Day.

The Preston North End boss only made one enforced change during the 2-1 defeat at the New York Stadium, Calum Woods coming on for the injured Andrew Hughes at left-back.

Adam O'Reilly and Jack Baxter warm up during Preston's defeat at Rotherham

Having handed debuts to teenagers Ethan Walker and Adam O’Reilly against Aston Villa, the PNE boss’ stretched squad meant it was the same starting XI and substitutes against the Millers.

But Neil elected to leave the youngsters, Connor Simpson and Jack Baxter also among the replacements, on the bench in the closing stages.

“I’ve got the younger lads there but the best players available for those positions were on the pitch,” Neil said.

“I just felt if I made that change for the sake of making a change then I would have weakened it as far as I was concerned. We’d tried to jig it about a bit and changed system a couple of times to try and get a foothold in the game.

“The fact is we were the stronger team at that stage anyway so I didn’t deem it necessary to try and change it.”

Woods came on for the final quarter of the game with Hughes becoming the latest player to limp off for PNE, having picked up a shin problem in the first half.

Neil was without 10 first-teamers for the trip to South Yorkshire and will again be left patching a side together for the game against Doncaster in the FA Cup on Sunday.

“Andrew Hughes had a bit of a collision down in the corner in the first half,” Neil said.

“It gradually swelled up and got worse so he had to come off. It shouldn’t be too bad. I thought he might have got through it but the swelling got too much.

“Everyone is well aware that we’re missing a host of players, a large number of whom would probably start for us, but it is what it is.”