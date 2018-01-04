Preston boss Alex Neil delighted with two quick deals as Billy Bodin joins Louis Moult at Deepdale

Alex Neil is delighted that Preston have been the early birds of the transfer window with two pieces of business done already.

The Lilywhites completed the signing of Bristol Rovers attacker Billy Bodin last night to add to the arrival of Louis Moult on New Year’s Day.

Bodin, a regular scorer for the Gas in League One, is set to make his North End debut in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

PNE boss Neil said: “We have done great to get it done.

“A lot of credit has to go to people behind the scenes, I think we are one of the only teams to get two bits of business done this early and that is a great sign for us.”

Bodin, 25, travelled to Preston yesterday afternoon to hold talks with North End after a deal had been agreed with Rovers late on Tuesday.

He put pen to paper after completing a medical, with him signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

The undisclosed fee is thought to be in the region of £400,000, Bodin having had six months to run on his contract at Rovers.

He’s not an out-and-out striker in the shape of Jordan Hugill, with North End set to use him from a wide position cutting in – similar to how Sean Maguire was operating before his injury.

The arrival of Bodin ends their interest in Rangers’ Josh Windass for who they had a bid turned down last week.

Bodin found his goal touch after joining Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2015.

He has scored 13 goals in the last two seasons and is on 11 in the current campaign.

Neil said: “Over the last couple of years he’s been averaging double figures of goals which is obviously something we are looking to add.

“I think he’s at a great age as well, he’s still got his best years ahead of him and he’s got the technical quality at the top end of the pitch to hopefully make a difference for us.

“We need more competition in that top area; he’s left footed which is different to the rest of our forward players.

“He brings goals, creativity and he’s been great for Bristol Rovers over the last two or three seasons, so I think this is hopefully the right step in his career for him.

“The good thing is he has got a lot of games under his belt so we are not signing a young kid.”