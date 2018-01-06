Preston boss Alex Neil applauds a job well done against Wycombe in the FA Cup

Alex Neil saluted an 'excellent' performance from Preston North End as they romped to victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.

The 5-1 success at Adams Park was PNE's biggest winning margin away from home in the competition for 10 years.

Josh Harrop and Alan Browne both scored twice, Daryl Horgan netting the other as North End displayed a ruthless edge in Buckinghamshire.

North End manager Neil said: "We looked at Wycombe, looked how they play and the last time here against Mansfield was the first game they had lost at home in six.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult match and you know that whenever you come away to any lower league opposition the first thing you are going to have to do is match them for effort, endeavour, tackling, a willingness to win and work.

"I thought we did all that. What we have got is some real quality players in our group which shone through here.

"I thought the standard of some of the goals was excellent.

"Josh Harrop put the ball into the top corner after one minute, Alan Browne hits a screamer from the edge of the box for the second.

"The move for the fifth goal down the left hand side was fantastic, it was a superb cross from Greg Cunningham and Josh who we had just put up front, managed to get himself on the end of it.

"The only disappointment for us in the game was that Calum Woods hurt his hamstring, I'm devastated for him because he has worked so hard to get himself fit and can't get a consistent run of games at the moment.

"He keeps breaking down which is something we hope we can overcome."

Neil shuffled the pack for the third round tie, leaving Chris Maxwell, Ben Pearson, Jordan Hugill and Ben Davies at home.

He gave a debut to Billy Bodin, with Declan Rudd and John Welsh getting run-outs.

Said Neil: "There were four players who didn't travel who feature regularly for us, Louis Moult wasn't quite ready, Sean Maguire is still missing, Josh Earl is still missing, so we we have some really good players still to come in.

"When you look at the quality we showed today, I think we are a really good side."