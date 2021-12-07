But how did the Liverpudlian make his way to Deepdale? A popular and well-travelled striker as a player, he has forged a reputation as one of the top managerial talents in the EFL at Bury and Plymouth.

Now he's tasked with getting North End heading towards the right end of the Championship after Frankie McAvoy's departure.

Here, we chart his career from fresh-faced frontman to promotion-winning boss.

Southport Having been in Liverpool's youth team as a kid, Lowe would play for Southport in the early days of his career

Burscough The Liverpudlian would then move onto Burscough before getting his Football League break...

Shrewsbury Lowe got his chance in the pro game with Shrewsbury where he would spend five years, leaving in 2005

Chester Then would come the first of two single-season spells at Chester