Premier League rumours on transfer deadline day: Real Madrid preparing £100m offer for Marcus Rashford before he signs new Manchester United contract | Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says Eden Hazard can leave club | Paris Saint-Germain make a late offer to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil on loan | Stoke City willing to offer Peter Crouch with Burnley linked

European champions Real Madrid are preparing a £100m offer for England striker Marcus Rashford before the 21-year-old signs a new contract with Manchester United in the summer. (The Sun)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard can leave the Stamford Bridge club this summer if he wants. (Sky Sports)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have made a late offer to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil on loan. (Metro)

Newcastle United are in advanced talks over the signing of Nantes winger Anthony Limbombe. (The Sun)

PSG are also interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Willian on loan as cover for the injured Neymar. (Daily Mail)

West Ham United have asked about the possibility of signing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud. (Daily Mail)

The Hammers are also considering a loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. (Sky Sports)

Cardiff City want Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen, who is looking for regular first-team action. (The Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is a loan target for West Ham United. (Talksport)

Manchester United are interested in Benfica's 19-year-old playmaker Joao Felix after sending scouts to Portugal to watch him play. (Talksport)

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa is set to join Monaco from Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season. (Fox Sports Asia)

Stoke City are willing to offer former England striker Peter Crouch to Burnley as part of the deal that sees forward Sam Vokes sign for the Potters. (Daily Mail)