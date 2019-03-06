Premier League rumours: Manchester United will make a £120m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala if Romelu Lukaku quits Old Trafford | Manchester City may have to have to break the world record transfer fee for defender if they want to sign Ben Chilwell | Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino braced for touchline ban | Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could face a fight to keep Harry Maguire

Here are today's Premier League rumours for Wednesday, March 6.

Manchester United will make a £120m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala if Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku quits Old Trafford this summer. (The Sun)

Ben Chilwell

Manchester City may have to have to break the world record transfer fee of £75m for a defender if they want to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City could be set for a £15m windfall if Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho becomes the latest £100m footballer this summer. (The Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is braced for a touchline ban from the Football Association for his confrontation with referee Mike Dean following his side's defeat by Burnley. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers knows he could face a fight to keep Harry Maguire this summer, with Manchester United interested in the England defender. (Leicester Mercury)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong says Barcelona asked him to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League. The Dutchman joins the La Liga champions this summer. (De Telegraaf)

Real Madrid fans will be given the chance to vote on whether each player in the squad should be sold - as well as who should be the club's next manager. (Marca)

Bundesliga club Schalke hope to tempt Liverpool into selling striker Taiwo Awoniyi. (Liverpool Echo)

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars says he would want to sign the club's 19-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt "immediately" were he to join another club. Overmars has been linked with former club Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has major doubts about January signing Antonio Barreca. (The Sun)

Angry Real Madrid fans chanted Jose Mourinho's name outside the Bernabeu after crashing out of the Champions League on Tuesday. (Various)