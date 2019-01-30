Premier League rumours: Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini close to £10m transfer to Chinese Super League | Arsenal and Manchester City want Everton's Idrissa Gueye | Liverpool linked with Trabzonspor midfielder | Newcastle United in talks to sign Benfica man

Here are today's Premier League rumours for Wednesday, January 30.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is close to completing £10.4m transfer to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Manchester City both want to sign Everton's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye. (Sky Sports)

Southampton are in discussions with Greek side Olympiakos over a deal for Norway defender Omar Elabdellaoui. (The Sun)

Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle United have all made bids to sign Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan. (Daily Star)

Benfica winger Mesaque Dju will join West Ham on a free transfer. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid want to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic - who is on loan from Benfica - as a long-term successor to French striker Karim Benzema. (AS)

Paul Pogba's brother Florentin is set to join Atlanta United in the MLS. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool are being linked with a bid for 19-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. (iNews)

Newcastle United are in talks to sign midfielder Andreas Samaris on loan from Benfica. (Chronicle)

The agent of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke - former Elland Road left-back Ian Harte - says the 18-year-old will be staying at the club this month. (Teamtalk)

Porto have ended their pursuit of Celtic's former France Under-21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (A Bola)