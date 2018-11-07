Premier League rumours: Inter Milan keen on Manchester United contract rebel Anthony Martial | Wayne Rooney originally requested England's game against Nigeria as his tribute game | Manchester City and Manchester United target Leon Bailey rejected move from Bayer Leverkusen because he didn't want to "rush"

Here's the latest gossip from around the Premier League on Tuesday, November 7, 2018.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has blocked a January move from West Ham for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Daily Mirror)

Anthony Martial

Fifa is considering abolishing rebounds from penalty kicks. If rules were changed, a free-kick to the defending side would be given if a team misses from the penalty spot. (De Telegraaf)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described as "fake news" reports linking him to Serie A club AC Milan. (beIN Sports)

Manchester City and Manchester United target Leon Bailey says he rejected a move away from German club Bayer Leverkusen because he didn't want to "rush". (Manchester Evening News)

Mauricio Pochettino has told Real Madrid he will not be leaving Tottenham - despite being offered £15m a year to take over at the European champions. (The Sun)

Jamie Vardy will auction his Leicester City executive box at the King Power Stadium to raise money for the the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, while Kasper Schmeichel will donate his goalkeeper gloves. (Leicester Mercury)

Crystal Palace are considering making a £10m bid for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck in January. (Various)

Spanish giants Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign young Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios from River Plate. (TeleMadrid)

Wayne Rooney originally requested England's World Cup warm-up game against Nigeria at Wembley as his tribute game. (The Times)

Serie A club Inter Milan are keen on Manchester United contract rebel Anthony Martial. (Various)