Premier League news LIVE: Manchester United star wanted by Inter Milan | Man City interest in young England star | Fulham boss to be afforded Liverpool test Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea to make move for Callum Wilson, Man Utd star wanted by Inter Milan and Crystal Palace plan Danny Welbeck bid. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Aaron Wan-Bissaka Championship rumours: PNE latest | Aston Villa manager Dean Smith plans reunion with Brentford star | West Brom set out transfer priorities | Chelsea prospect Ethan Ampadu in demand Preston North End Tuesday round-up: Republic of Ireland squad announcement, Bristol City build-up, Bailey Wright, Alan Browne's award nomination,Championship updates