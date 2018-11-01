Premier League news LIVE: Liverpool want Watford star | Spurs and Chelsea target signs long-term deal | Everton and West Ham chase Inter Milan striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Liverpool are plotting a move for a Watford midfielder, while a host of Premier League clubs plot a move for an Inter Milan forward Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa WATCH: All your questions answered in our Preston North End Q&A ahead of Ipswich Premier League rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham target Barcelona forward | Jose Mourinho ready to pay Barcelona left-back's release clause | Man City striker set to sign new contract