Premier League news LIVE: Chelsea player says 'you never know' over Arsenal rumour | Newcastle United boss headhunted by Chinese club | Man United told to cough up £133m for Barcelona star Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Liverpool weigh up a mega-money move for a Serie A star, while Arsenal plot move for Man United favourite. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas Preston North End loanee Connor Simpson makes it three in three for Hyde United Alex Neil frustrated with performance but pleased to see Preston North End's unbeaten run extended with Rotherham draw