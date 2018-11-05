Premier League news LIVE: Bayern Munich to beat Liverpool to Arsenal star | Chelsea star warned against Real Madrid move by brother | Raheem Sterling told he can become world's best | Burnley's injury concern over centre-back duo
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Bayern Munich track Arsenal star, Hazard warned against Real Madrid move and Raheem Sterling told he can be the world's best.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates