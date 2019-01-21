Premier League LIVE: Manchester United defender set for Juventus move | Gonzalo Higuain nears Chelsea move as AC Milan sign striker | Eden Hazard to force through Real Madrid move | Liverpool rejected in bid for Portuguese wonderkid | Chelsea to make big loss on Alvaro Morata
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Liverpool have been rejected in their pursuit of a wonderkid, Eden Hazard will force his Chelsea exit and Manchester United to loan defender to Juventus.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.