Premier League LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs track Thuram | Chelsea striker in Atletico Madrid talks | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become permanent Manchester United boss | Chelsea in contract talks with defensive star | Marko Arnautovic nears West Ham exit | Hammers eye Chelsea target as Arnautovic replacement | David de Gea waits for new Manchester United deal | Spurs star to undergo medical ahead of exit | Everton pinpoint striker but prepare to lose midfield ace
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be offered Manchester United job, Premier League trio target son of Lillian Thuram and Chelsea suffer transfer window frustrations.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.