Premier League LIVE: Liverpool want clinical striker | Key Manchester United target doesn’t want to leave | Aaron Ramsey to complete Juventus move this week | Chelsea make £27m bid for Fabregas replacement

Real Madrid planning to bid for two Premier League stars, Chelsea target wants transfer and Manchester United want Belgian international.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.

Refresh for updates

Manchester United are in the news again

Manchester United are in the news again