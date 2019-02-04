Premier League LIVE: Liverpool to aim for Premier League and Champions League double | Leeds United want Aaron Lennon back at Elland Road | Spurs join Manchester United in battle for £50m star | Arsenal join race for PSG ace | Chelsea boss slams players for star’s struggles | The plane carrying Emiliano Sala found

Manchester United and Tottenham both want £50m Bournemouth star, Leeds United eye Aaron Lennon and Arsenal join race for PSG star.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Refresh for updates