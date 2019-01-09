Premier League LIVE: Latest on Burnley keeper Joe Hart’s potential loan to Preston North End| Arsenal set to swoop for Aaron Ramsey replacement | Michy Batshuayi primed for Chelsea return after criticism | Spurs put £225m price tag on Real Madrid target | Ex-Liverpool ace to make shock Manchester United move?
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Gonazlo Higuian nears Chelsea move, keeper Joe Hart to leave Burnley, and Liverpool to allow starlet to exit on loan.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.