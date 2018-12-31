Premier League LIVE: Jurgen Klopp says there are no divers at Liverpool | Serie A duo battle for Manchester United defender | Manchester City face competition for full-back Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Gonzalo Higuain has asked for a move to Chelsea, a Liverpool player has hit out at Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City wonderkid to make Real Madrid move. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Championship rumours: Newcastle eye Leeds striker | West Brom close in on Everton defender | Aston Villa look to Spain for midfielders | Tottenham interested in Hull star