Premier League LIVE: Chelsea abandon plan to sign Argentine ace | Aaron Ramsey signs pre-contract with Juventus | La Liga side target Chelsea striker loan | Chelsea and Spurs eye AC Milan star | Crystal Palace eye Everton striker | Bournemouth striker set for Rangers switch

Chelsea have pulled out of deal for a striker, Premier League duo target AC Milan midfielder and La Liga side want Chelsea forward.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.

Refresh for updates

Aaron Ramsey looks to be on his way to Italy

Aaron Ramsey looks to be on his way to Italy