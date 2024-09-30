Preston North End dropped into the Championship relegation zone after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

The hosts took a two-goal lead in the first-half through George Honeyman and Romaine Esse before Macaulay Langstaff scored minutes after the restart. Jordan Storey pulled one goal back and Aidomo Emakhu was sent off, but the damage was already done, and now PNE sit third from bottom.

They’re in no danger of dropping to bottom, as Cardiff City suffered yet another defeat. The Bluebirds lost 4-1 to Hull City, a result which leaves them four points adrift of safety. Elsewhere in the Championship, Portsmouth held Sheffield United to a goalless draw, whilst Plymouth Argyle claimed a shock win over Luton Town - who haven’t had the best of starts following their relegation from the Premier League.

One game that was clouded by controversy was Norwich City’s 3-2 win at Derby, in which the ball looked to have gone out of play before two of Borja Sainz’ three goals. Portsmouth are just below North End by a point, but a win in midweek for Paul Heckingbottom's side could move them up to 16th.

PNE's next test is a home clash with Watford, who defeated second-placed Sunderland - to go seventh last weekend. A double game week is the final set of fixtures, before all 24 teams go off for the second international break of the season. Preston head to Burnley this weekend.