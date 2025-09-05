The defender joined PNE after leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer

Some people naturally light up a room and Preston North End defender Pol Valentin fits into that category. The Spaniard is instantly personable, chatting away casually before pre-match press conference duty begins - he is keen to check with reporters if their accents are easy to understand, having occasionally struggled with Irish and Scouse since making the switch to England.

This has been Valentin’s home for two years now but his fluency with the language is still mightily impressive; regular lessons and staying around the Sheffield Wednesday training ground, to pick as much vocabulary as possible, was the key, as opposed to hours and hours on Duolingo.

The 28-year-old hails from Girona and football flows throughout his family, with brother Gerard also a professional and father, Albert, having worked in a variety of key roles at Barcelona, Marseille, Espanyol and elsewhere. Valentin had always been in his home country prior to joining the Owls. So, when it came to his decision this summer, was there a temptation to head back there, or even try somewhere else?

“I think at the moment I'm enjoying here,” Valentin told the Lancashire Post. “I had different options before I came here to change country, or go back to Spain. But I decided to stay here because I think I'm happy in the country. I'm not going to lie, sometimes the weather makes me feel a little bit like, ‘Oh, I need the sun’.

“At the moment, you accept it's going to happen, you're not going to have the sun and it's alright. I think that every chance I have to go back, like international breaks, I'm sorry, but I'm not staying here! I'm going back to Spain, or now I'm going back to Qatar - my dad is there, my brother is there and it's sunny all the year. I'm trying to go there, take some sun and come back.”

Valentin came off the bench on the opening day at QPR but has started the three league games since, as well as both Carabao Cup matches. On the pitch, the transition into a North End shirt has felt seamless. That was a major appeal of joining the Lilywhites with manager Paul Heckingbottom setting out how he would fit into his plans.

“If I'm honest, it's a similar role to what I was doing at Sheffield,” said Valentin. “Maybe some details are different, but I'm feeling comfortable doing that because it's what they said. I was doing this before as well, not only at Sheffield. I played before as a back five in Spain as well.

“If I'm honest, when the manager called me he explained to me, ‘OK, I want you for that, that, that’. And I said to him, ‘Look, 80% of what you said is what I was doing’. So then it's going to be, I'm not going to say easy, but it's going to be an easier job for me. When they called me, I'm going to be honest, I had different options as well

“Just after, I said to my agent how impressive the call was.. He showed me video, explained everything to me, how the club is. I said to my agent that sometimes maybe you need to take less money, or don't go back to Spain. I had the feeling with this manager, if I'm on my level, I'm going to play every single week. And I decided for that.”

With several fresh faces having walked through the door this summer, Valentin has not felt like the new kid on the block. He quickly struck up a friendship with fellow recruit Thierry Small, and has naturally gravitated towards Spanish-speaking duo Milutin Osmajic and Andrija Vukcevic. Valentin wasn’t the only Wednesday man PNE swooped for, though, and he was delighted to see Michael Smith follow him to the club.

“Yeah, if I'm honest I was happy when I was speaking with him and he said, ‘Hey, I'm coming’,” said Valentin. “I had a very good relationship with him in Sheffield. We were playing darts, pool every day in the changing room. So then for me, he's an old friend. I'm telling you, he's the strongest man I've ever seen.”

One thing the defender was praised for, during his time at Hillsborough, was his integration with Owls supporters - Valentin thrust himself into the community and was a popular figure among the Wednesday faithful. It’s early days at Preston and he’s made the move to live in Manchester now, but his early experiences with North End fans have been nothing but positive. As for the season, Valentin’s focus is very much the present.

“Every day after the game, I’ve felt like the fans are nice,” said Valentin. “They have a lot of respect. They only try to push you up and don't be that negative. We won two games so it's not going to be negative, you know what I mean? But the other day we lost in the Carabao Cup and it didn't feel like the people were being negative.

“Everyone knows how in this league, if you try to look so far, I'm going to say maybe it's a mistake. Only game to game, get first to 50 points and after we will see if we have something more to do, or if we can achieve something else. I think we are a team where no-one wants to play against us - even more at home.”

