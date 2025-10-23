PNE youngsters thump Latics to progress in Lancashire Cup

North End's Under-18s celebrate their win over Wigan

Preston North End Under-18s progressed through to the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Youth Cup in fine style. (writes John Smith)

They defeated category 2 Academy side Wigan at Springfields by a thumping 4-1 scoreline.

The hosts went on the front foot straight from the kick-off, but it was the Latics who took the lead. Dan Geldhart – younger brother of Leeds United's Joe – picked the ball up 25 yards out on the left wing before hitting an unstoppable shot past keeper Li Bau Stowell into the top corner.

North End were soon level in the 27th minute when George Gryba pulled the ball back into the area to tee-up Clayton Lescott who coolly fired home.

Although Wigan centre forward Charlie Hughes had a goal controversially disallowed when the linesman flagged for offside, North End began to dominate. Two minutes into the second half, Shay Reid unleashed a ferocious shot from 25 yards out to give North End the lead and Lescott then hit a howitzer of a shot to make it 3-1.

With the last kick of the game, Reid notched a second goal drilling the ball across goal into the far corner of the net.

The win capped off a good few days for recently installed new manager Ryan Taylor as goals from Gryba, Charlie Whalley and Matthew Longson saw Chesterfield defeated 3-0 in the National Youth Alliance Cup at the weekend.