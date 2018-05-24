PNE trio in the Republic of Ireland squad

Three Preston North End players have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for two friendly games.
Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne and Daryl Horgan joined-up with the squad in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.
However, their PNE team-mate Sean Maguire has been forced to pull out of the squad with a minor hamstring strain.
Callum Robinson is not yet eligible to play full international football as he waits for his paperwork to come through - he played for England at four age levels but has switched his allegiance to the Irish.
Last Sunday, Robinson played for the Republic in a testimonial game against Celtic which didn't count as an international.
Ireland play France in Paris on Monday evening, before hosting the United States at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 2.