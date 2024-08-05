Slavia Prague's Conrad Wallem | AFP via Getty Images

PNE looking to add to their two summer signings

Preston North End are trying to sign Conrad Wallem from Slavia Prague, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites have made just two signings in the summer transfer window, but are looking to add to that as soon as possible. North End have had a couple of setbacks in recent weeks, with transfer targets, but it’s understood a move for Wallem is still being eyed. The 24-year-old signed for the Czechia club last summer, from Norwegian club Odd.

Agreeing terms with the player would not be a problem for Preston, with it suggested that the wide man is keen to make the move. Slavia, though, would be letting the player go reluctantly. PNE director Peter Ridsdale recently told the Lancashire Post that three deals were still ‘live’ and that is still understood to be the case.

Wallem’s price tag will be the hurdle in negotiations. A fee of 63 million crowns - which equates to £2.1million - has been mentioned in the Czechia media. North End have transfer budget left to spend and paid that kind of money to land Milutin Osmajic last summer, from Cadiz. However, Ridsdale recently shared that one club had ‘doubled’ the asking price for one of PNE’s targets.

When asked about the links, PNE boss Ryan Lowe said on Saturday: “He’s not our player, but what I can tell you is that he’s a good player. I think their manager expressed that there is an English club (interested) or whatever, but I can’t really comment on who or what. But what I will say is that I am aware of him, I know all about him and I know he’s a good player.”

Wallem scored five goals in the previous campaign and registered as many assists, in his 25 league appearances. The Norwegian has already opened his account for this season, too, scoring in the 4-0 win over SK Dynamo. Slavia boss Jindřich Trpišovský confirmed the transfer interest from abroad recently.

Trpišovský said: “He has an offer from abroad that he wants to accept. She is from a good competition and maybe influences him a little. It's been going on since the start of the league. We don't want to let him go, but in two weeks it can develop differently.”