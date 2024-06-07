The summer transfer window officially opens one week from now and it’s set to be another important one for Preston North End.
The Lilywhites could need to replace club captain Alan Browne, should he not sign a new contract and extend his 10 year stay at Deepdale. Loan star from last season, Liam Millar, has also headed back to FC Basel while reinforcements in defence are likely.
It will be manager Ryan Lowe’s third full season at the club, having been appointed in December 2021. The Liverpudlian wants to take Preston to the next level after three mid-table finishes, and recruitment will be key in his attempts to do so.
As we await the transfer window opening and the first incoming of the summer, here’s a round-up of all the players linked so far, our take and a rating for the rumour out of ten.
1. Alfie Gilchrist
PNE have been linked with a loan move, along with Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United. Any interest from the latter would potentially make things difficult. Gilchrist's profile would certainly help North End down the right flank. It remains to be seen whether new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to keep him in and around the first team, but after loaning in Calvin Ramsay last summer it wouldn't be a surprise to see PNE return to the loan market. Ramsay didn't work out, but Alvaro Fernandez did the season before. They have one of their own in Brad Potts, who would have competition significantly boosted with the arrival of someone like Gilchrist. 7/10
2. Reece Cole
PNE were linked with the Exeter City man in late April, as well as Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth. The 26-year-old had 10 goal involvements in League One last season, but it was his first campaign at the level. The press in Pompey played down suggestion of any interest at Fratton Park and in truth, it would be a surprise if North End were genuinely exploring a move here. 4/10
3. Tom Cannon
It's been suggested in the media that PNE and Blackburn Rovers would be keen on a loan move for the Leicester City front man. He scored eight goals on loan for Preston in 2023 and Ryan Lowe spent last summer trying to bring him back to Deepdale. There was an element of frustration when Cannon chose Leicester, but his quality is proven. Leicester will appoint a new manager this summer and it remains to be seen how much Cannon will feature in the Premier League. It would not be a surprise to see him go out on loan, but whether Preston would return to the table - with their striking department well stocked and after being snubbed - is another matter. 5/10
4. Lewis O'Brien
There's a trend here... once again a couple of other clubs were mentioned as well as Preston. One of those was Middlesbrough, where O'Brien spent last season on loan, and relegated Sheffield United. The former Huddersfield Town star would be a quality addition for any Championship side, but as far as the Lancashire Post is aware there has been no contact made with Nottingham Forest on PNE's part. 3/10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.