3 . Tom Cannon

It's been suggested in the media that PNE and Blackburn Rovers would be keen on a loan move for the Leicester City front man. He scored eight goals on loan for Preston in 2023 and Ryan Lowe spent last summer trying to bring him back to Deepdale. There was an element of frustration when Cannon chose Leicester, but his quality is proven. Leicester will appoint a new manager this summer and it remains to be seen how much Cannon will feature in the Premier League. It would not be a surprise to see him go out on loan, but whether Preston would return to the table - with their striking department well stocked and after being snubbed - is another matter. 5/10