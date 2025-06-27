Former Preston North End midfielder on search for new club after sudden departure

Lewis Leigh

The midfielder left Preston North End in the summer of 2024

Ex-Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has left Bromley.

The League Two club, who finished 11th last season, announced that the 21-year-old’s contract had been terminated this week. Leigh left PNE in the summer of 2024 and returned to Hayes Lane on a permanent basis, having spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with them.

Leigh made 23 appearances for the Ravens last season before going on loan to Halifax Town, whom he represented on seven occasions. Leigh scored one goal for Bromley - coincidentally, against another one of his former loan clubs in Crewe Alexandra. Leigh spent the second half of 23/24 with Crewe and suffered heartbreak in the play-off final.

Posting on X, Leigh said: ‘Thank you to everyone at Bromley for my two spells there, didn’t work out in the end but that’s football. On to a new journey 🤝🤍’

Leigh came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and joined his hometown club at the age of 14. He signed a three-year professional deal with PNE in 2021 and made four first team appearances, with one of those in the Championship and three in the EFL Cup. His one start came at Deepdale, against Salford City in August 2023.

