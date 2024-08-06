Sean Maguire | Camera Sport

He was on the search for a new club this summer

Ex-Preston North End forward Sean Maguire has returned to Cork City FC, signing a ‘multi-year’ contract.

The 30-year-old left Carlisle United this summer, after one year at Brunton Park. He is now back at Turner’s Cross, having left Cork in July 2017 to sign for PNE. He went on to make 170 appearances in a North End shirt.

The Irishman is a fan favourite at Cork, having scored more than 50 goals in his first spell there. Cork are top of the League of Ireland First Division and well on course for promotion back to the Premier Division. Maguire is excited for the next chapter.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be coming back to City. I had such an amazing spell at the club here before going to Preston and I have always wanted to come back. I’ve been speaking with the club over the last few weeks, and I have been really impressed by the plans the club has to build towards getting back to where a club of this size should be.

“There are some really good players at the club, some really exciting young players, and I hope that I can use my experience to help them to achieve their potential. I have been watching things at the club over the last few years and was really disappointed to see the club down in the First Division.

“But I know that the club has the ambition to be a force in the Premier Division again and I feel like I can make a big contribution to that. Obviously, the team have got themselves into a really good position in the league, and we want to make sure that we finish the job and book a place in the Premier Division for next season.

“You look at the crowds the club was getting last season and again this season. There’s no doubt in my mind that this is one of the biggest clubs in the country. The fans were incredible for me in my previous spell and I cannot wait to play in front of them again. I am really looking forward to being back playing at Turner’s Cross and being part of what the club’s building.”

Manager Tim Clancy said: “This is a fantastic signing for us. We are getting a striker with a really impressive pedigree at a very good level, but also someone who knows the club and loves being a part of the Rebel Army. I have spoken a number of times about us wanting to make sure that we bring the right type of players in to the club, who will help us get to where we want to go, and I believe Seani signing shows exactly what we are trying to do here.”