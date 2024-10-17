Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Benfica man spent the 2022/23 season on loan at PNE

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End loan star Alvaro Fernandez is being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Spaniard was a fan favourite at Deepdale, during his loan spell in the 2022/23 season. Fernandez, who joined temporarily from Manchester United, provided six goals across 40 appearances. He headed back to United in the summer of 2023 and spent the following campaign, back out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernandez headed to Granada until mid-January, before securing a move to Benfica - who triggered their option to buy him permanently in May. The Portuguese giants paid €6million, plus €3m in add-ons, to sign Carreras - as he is now referred to.

Read More Preston North End looking to wrap up player contract extensions after positive talks

This season, the Spaniard has played 10 games for Benfica - including two in the Champions League. He recently scooped the Man of the Match award, in a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid. The left-footer’s performances have reportedly attracted attention from giant football clubs.

One of those is said to be Real Madrid, whom Fernandez joined United from in 2020. It’s claimed, by the Portuguese media, that Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico are all keen - and that there is ‘strong interest’ on Liverpool’s part as well.

One clause still active, until the summer of 2026 according to the Manchester Evening News, is United’s buy-back option. It’s reported that the Old Trafford club have just under two years to trigger it. The Premier League club inserted a ‘hefty sell-on clause’ in the sale to Benfica, too.