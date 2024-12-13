Jaden Montnor | AFP via Getty Images

Latest transfer talk around Preston North End

Preston North End are one of two Championship clubs reportedly interested in Aris Limassol forward Jaden Montnor.

The 22-year-old joined the Cypriot club in the summer of 2023, from Austrian side St. Pölten. Since then, the Dutchman has scored 15 goals, and assisted a further seven, in 61 outings for his club. Montnor - a Suriname international - has added three to that tally in the current domestic campaign.

And, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, North End are keen on the player - along with Derby County and Greek giants Panathinaikos. Montnor made five appearances in the Europa League last season, against Real Betis, Rangers and Sparta Prague.

Montnor is not the first left winger to be linked with Preston, ahead of the January transfer window. Ex-Rangers star Ryan Kent was a reported target, but boss Paul Heckingbottom went on to play those links down. He did suggest that he would like to play with wingers at Preston though, long-term.

PNE rivalling Derby for an overseas recruit would be a repeat of last summer, when both teams targeted Stefan Thordarson - and the Lilywhites won the race. Montnor is under contract until 28 at Aris Limassol, but has suggested - in a previous interview - he would like to move to England.